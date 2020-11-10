As Penn State continues to disappoint on the college gridiron, some blue-and-white prospects are showing hope for the future.

Multiple recruits moved on in their respective playoff brackets this past weekend while the Nittany Lions dropped their third straight game to start the season.

Here are the most notable storylines from the most recent slate of high school games.

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

Along with his Central York teammates, Beau Pribula made history on Friday night.

The Panthers became the first York County program to win Pennsylvania’s District 3 Class 6A title in a 48-21 win over William Penn.

Central York had previously lost its first two title appearances in 1984 and 1990.

Pribula did his part, completing 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 205 yards and three touchdowns, while also running one in himself.

The 2022 quarterback prospect has led a lethal air raid attack for Central York this season, as his offense is averaging 56 points per game.

Pribula committed to Penn State in August after also receiving offers from Virginia Tech, Nebraska and Northwestern, among others.

The 11th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in his class, Pribula is a 3-star recruit and the 12th-ranked player in Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Pribula and the Panthers will face Delaware Valley in the first round of the PIAA state playoffs on Friday.

Zakee Wheatley (4-star S, Archbishop Spalding High School, Maryland)

Heading into the weekend, Archbishop Spalding wasn’t planning on playing its season-opener.

The Cavaliers defeated Calvert Hall by a score of 17-7 after their originally scheduled game against Mount Saint Joseph was canceled due to a positive coronavirus test in the Gaels’ program.

Spalding’s misfortune was quickly erased, however, as Calvert Hall’s original opponent also had to cancel, opening the door for an unplanned matchup between the two teams on Saturday.

And Zakee Wheatley took advantage of the opportunity in the first half of the affair.

Playing on both sides of the ball, Wheatley tallied a quick first-quarter touchdown reception before picking up an interception on the defensive side to stifle a driving Cardinal offense in the waning seconds of the first half.

Recruited as a safety, Wheatley committed to the Nittany Lion program in early April after also receiving offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Indiana, among others.

Wheatley is the 21st-ranked safety and 15th-ranked prospect in Maryland in the class of 2021, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

The Severn, Maryland, native is joined by one other 4-star safety in Penn State’s 2021 class: Detroit native Jaylen Reed, who committed to James Franklin’s program just one day before Wheatley.

Mehki Flowers (4-star WR, Steelton-Highspire High School, Pennsylvania)

In a game that could’ve ended his junior season, Mehki Flowers stuffed the stat sheet to help keep his team’s championship aspirations alive.

Flowers was an integral piece of Steelton-Highspire’s offense, as the Steamrollers rolled through a tough matchup against Muncy, eventually winning 50-43 in the PIAA Class 1A first round.

Steel-High was up 43-14 early in the second half before allowing a late comeback attempt from the Indians that ended in a failed onside kick.

The wide receiver turned in 127 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven catches, but left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.

Flowers has yet to make a decision on where he’ll spend his college career but is currently projected by 247Sports to choose Penn State.

A 4-star prospect, Flowers is the 17th-ranked wide receiver and fifth-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

The Steamrollers will face Old Forge in the second round of their state playoffs.

