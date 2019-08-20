Blue-White 2018, Petrishen (16), Lutz (85)
Safety John Petrishen (16) dives to tackle wide receiver Isaac Lutz (85) during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Blue defeats White 21-10.

 Ken Kalbach

Penn State safety John Petrishen announced today via twitter that he intends to leave the Nittany Lions.

Petrishen played in all 13 games for Penn State last year as primarily a special teams player.

In the tweet, Petrishen describes the amount of medical procedures he has had over his career in Happy Valley as a reason for his decision to seek a fresh start.

Petrishen still has two years of eligibility left due to medical redshirts and will look to play football elsewhere following his graduation.

