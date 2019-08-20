Penn State safety John Petrishen announced today via twitter that he intends to leave the Nittany Lions.

Petrishen played in all 13 games for Penn State last year as primarily a special teams player.

In the tweet, Petrishen describes the amount of medical procedures he has had over his career in Happy Valley as a reason for his decision to seek a fresh start.

Petrishen still has two years of eligibility left due to medical redshirts and will look to play football elsewhere following his graduation.