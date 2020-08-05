This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced its 10-game, conference-only schedule for football and revealed its updated health protocols for sports to return this fall.

Shortly after, players from the Big Ten responded with #BigTenUnited and the Big Ten Unity Proposal.

In a letter published by The Players Tribune, College Athlete Unity, an organization that “seeks to empower collegiate athletes to use their platforms for change,” went on the record to express concerns of over 1,000 Big Ten football players.

“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas,” the letter says. “Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input.

“We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The letter then states the desire for the NCAA to establish a “comprehensive plan” to ensure the safety of players this fall.

“Given that the NCAA and conference leadership have not asked for our input, we feel compelled to call for clarity, commitment, and action regarding our common-sense proposal below,” the letter said. “We have started a dialogue in good faith with the Big Ten and hope that the NCAA will follow suit. Given the short time frame, and with our season at stake, this conversation must happen now.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Big Ten releases health protocols for fall sports With the release of the new conference-only schedule on Wednesday morning, the Big Ten also …

The players then list their proposal which includes third-party coronavirus testing, penalties for noncompliance and a mandate for athletics personnel to report suspected violations.

The proposal also includes prevention and safety protocols such as up-to-date information regarding the risk coronavirus may pose, adherence to WHO and CDC guidelines for sporting events, social distancing and mandatory mask-wearing, cleaning and sanitation protocols and temperature checks for anyone entering an athletic facility.

Also in the letter, the players ask for contact-tracing protocols for anyone who comes in contact with college athletes or team personnel as well as testing for everyone who comes in contact with college athletes.

The players also asked for testing to be conducted twice a week with an FDA approved test and testing on the day of competition, with the results delivered at least two hours before the competition.

The proposal also mentions “objective criteria for shutting down seasons should the pandemic take a turn for the worse or if teams experience significant outbreaks.”

The players also asked for whistleblower protections for players and personnel that report a violation, a ban on coronavirus liability waivers, automatic medical redshirts for a player who missed competitions due to the coronavirus and for the athletic eligibility, scholarships and roster spots to be guaranteed for any players who opt out of the season or can’t play more than 40% of the games.

The players asked for health insurance coverage for all out-of-pocket medical expenses related to the coronavirus. The players specifically mentioned this should include both short-term and long-term issues.

Finally, the players asked for scholarship protections in an event the season is canceled and an adjustment to the cost-of-living stipend to account for the increase in personal expenses due to players having limited access to facilities. The players also asked for reimbursement for stipends that were reduced during the summer.

Shortly after the Big Ten released the proposal, the NCAA Board of Governors released requirements to be followed if the school conducts sports this fall.

A number of the new NCAA guidelines satisfy demands made by the Big Ten players.

The NCAA will establish a phone number and email to allow college athletes, parents or others to report alleged failure to follow the NCAA's return-to-sport guidelines. The school will then be expected to take immediate action.

All student-athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting the coronavirus. Schools must honor an athletes scholarship by the university if an athlete choses to opt out.

Each division must determine no later than Aug. 14 the eligibility status of student-athletes who decide to opt out or whose seasons are canceled or cut short due to the coronavirus.

The NCAA also stated member schools may not require student-athletes to sign legal waiver forms regarding the coronavirus as a condition of athletic participation.

Member schools must also cover coronavirus related medical expenses to prevent out-of-pocket expenses for college athletes and their families.

The NCAA also released a few guidelines regarding NCAA championships such as reduced bracketing, predetermined sites and singles sites to limit coronavirus exposure.

If 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no NCAA championship in that sport.

The NCAA also stated that decisions regarding whether fall sports seasons and NCAA championships should occur must be determined by Aug. 21.

“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in the release. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”

Football players in the Pac-12 also released a set of demands for the conference to meet or the players threatened to opt out of the college football season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+3 Big Ten releases Penn State football's conference-only schedule The Big Ten released its updated 10-game schedule for its 14 teams on Wednesday morning.