Week 3 of the college football season once again provided some entertaining matchups as the country transitions back to live sports.

With in-conference games, ranked matchups, as well as fans in some stadiums, we are truly getting a unique look at what this season may look like.

It was the first weekend where college football had some meaning for Penn State fans as well, as it was announced earlier in the week the Big Ten would be returning in October.

Now, the Nittany Lions as well as the rest of the conference have their eyes on the national landscape as teams from the Big Ten will soon be coming back into the AP poll in just a few weeks.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what happened across the country this past weekend.

Miami’s offense carries the Canes to a top 25 win

Last weekend’s Saturday night primetime matchup between No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville certainly was an offensive show.

But it was the Hurricanes’ offense that came out on top as the dynamic trio of quarterback D’Eriq King, running back Cam’ron Harris and receiver Brevin Jordan put on a performance in front of a national audience to put Miami on top 47-34.

They were able to string together multiple scoring drives after it seemed like Louisville was going to make its comeback bid in the third quarter.

The answers provided by this offense proved to be too much for Scott Satterfield’s team as King’s passing ability combined with his athleticism became tough to defend as the game progressed.

The Canes now sit at the No. 12 spot in the AP poll and are just one slot behind North Carolina as the chase to take down Clemson continues on for the ACC.

Pitt’s defense remains sturdy

Penn State’s in-state rival Pitt continues to rise in the national conversation as it moved up to No. 21 in this week's AP poll.

The Panthers were able to defeat Syracuse on Sunday 21-10 thanks to a tremendous effort from its defensive unit.

The star was easily defensive end Rashad Weaver, whose two sacks and seven tackles resulted in the redshirt senior taking home the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week award.

He is just one of the dominant players who makes up Pitt’s lethal pass rush that combined for seven total sacks in the win on Saturday.

If the Panthers can start to get their offense running a bit more smoothly under quarterback Kenny Pickett, then the team certainly has a chance to be ranked highly as the end of the season rolls around in December.

Marshall is back

In its long-standing tradition of having a competitive college football program, Marshall appears to be back and making national headlines.

With about 12,000 people in attendance at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the Thundering Herd picked up their first home ranked win since 1976, and did so by not allowing a single point for the final 52:11 of the game.

So in the 50th anniversary season since the infamous plane crash that killed 75 people, Marshall is giving its fans reason to believe this can be a special season where the team not only could win Conference USA but remain in the college football spotlight throughout 2020.

It hosted No. 23 Appalachian State and won 17-7 behind an extremely solid performance from its defense.

And although it may not have been his best game, quarterback Grant Wells moved the ball when he needed to and his 163 passing yards proved to be enough to get past the sluggish day from Zac Thomas and App State.

The Hurd is now ranked No. 25 in the nation and they’ll continue to try and climb the AP poll before the Big Ten returns in October.

