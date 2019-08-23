After an offseason of uncertainty at the most important position on the football field, Penn State has finally named its starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Penn State announced on Twitter Friday that Sean Clifford will be the starting QB for the Nittany Lions this year.

Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis had been in a quarterback competition ever since former Penn State QB Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State.

Last season, Clifford threw two touchdown passes on seven attempts while behind Trace McSorely and Stevens on the depth chart.

Most memorably Clifford launched a 95 yard touchdown pass in garbage time against Kent State.

Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, was tabbed the No. 3 pocket passing QB for the 2017 recruiting class per ESPN, but Franklin has said during this offseason that Clifford has improved his athleticism and now considers him a dual-threat quarterback.

Clifford will be the first Penn State QB not named Trace McSorely to open a season for the Nittany Lions since 2015.