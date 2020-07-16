Another Penn Stater was added to the conversation for a nation’s top award this offseason.

Nittany Lion tight end Pat Freiermuth was one of 50 players included on the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Thursday, the award annually given out to the country’s top receiver.

Freiermuth is entering his third season in Happy Valley and has amassed 875 receiving yards for 15 touchdowns in his collegiate career thus far.

Penn State has had one winner in the history of the award with Bobby Engram earning the honor in 1994, while also being a finalist in 1995.