Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7) throws the ball with Washington linebacker Montez Sweat (90) behind him during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trace McSorley’s first career NFL touchdown was one to remember.

McSorley, who came into the game when the Baltimore Ravens were down 19-7 to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, threw a 70-yard touchdown pass in his second drive under center.

The pass was McSorley’s first career touchdown. The quarterback finished 2-for-6 for 77 yards passing.

Usually the third-string quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III, McSorley was thrust into the backup role after Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus.

McSorley finished his Nittany Lion career as Penn State’s all-time leader in wins, completions and yards passing.

