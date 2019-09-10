The Big Ten Network announced the creation of a new documentary series called “The B1G Story”, which is focused on providing a look at “compelling Big Ten stories of both past, and present.”

Former Penn State and NFL linebacker Matt Millen will be the subject of the first episode, which is set to premiere on Tuesday at 8 p.m. eastern time.

The premiere episode will take a closer look at Millen’s last two years, specifically outside of the Big Ten Network broadcast booth. The Big Ten football analyst revealed he had been battling a rare disease called amyloidosis in April of 2018, and later in the year, he stepped away from the broadcast booth to focus on his health.

In December, it was later reported that Millen needed a heart transplant, which he received a month later. Millen would eventually return to the broadcast booth for this season, and he has called two games this season for the Big Ten Network: Middle Tennessee against Michigan in Week 1 and Vanderbilt against Purdue in Week 2.

According to a release from the Big Ten Network, the episode will “chronicle Millen’s journey from diagnosis, through his transplant and ultimately his return to the broadcast booth in 2019 for week one of the football season.”

The series is projected to span three episodes, with one of the episodes focusing on Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany.