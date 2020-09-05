Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens was cut by the New Orleans Saints on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints selected Stevens with their 7th round pick in April and moved the college quarterback to tight end.

The former Penn State and Mississippi State player did not make the final 53-man roster.

