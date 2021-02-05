Illinois Penn St Football, Theo Johnson

After the departure of former tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Tyler Bowen, Penn State has found replacements for both roles.

Ty Howle, a former offensive lineman for the Nittany Lions who graduated after his senior season in 2013, has been named the tight ends coach.

Howle was on staff in 2020 for Penn State as an offensive analyst and has experience as an assistant coach at Western Illinois where he also served as a recruiting coordinator.

Howle also spent time at North Carolina State as a graduate assistant in 2014 and 2015.

Defensive recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith has been named an associate head coach, and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield will take over as offensive recruiting coordinator.

