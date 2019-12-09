As leagues have gotten deeper into their state competitions, the majority of Penn State recruits have been bounced out of the playoffs.

Of the 27 commits in the 2020 class, three played this week and only one will be playing next week.

Norval Black (3-star WR, Lackawanna College, Pennsylvania)

In what turned out to be a disappointing season’s end for Lackawanna College, Norval Black put up a lackluster performance.

The Falcons lost to Mississippi Gulf Coast 24-13 on Thursday after giving up a halftime lead.

The 6-foot-1.5, 167-pound wide receiver finished the NJCAA national championship game with just 18 yards on two catches.

Black ended his 2019 campaign with 22 total catches for 570 yards and seven touchdowns. His longest catch was for 60 yards.

Black’s best performance came against ASA Brooklyn in which he tallied 150-yard receiving yards and a touchdown on just four catches.

3 Signing out ✌🏾...... until next time....🦁 — Norval Black  (@NB3live) December 6, 2019

Although the loss surely stung, Black is ready to start his Nittany Lion career.

According to 247Sports, Black is the second-ranked junior college player in Pennsylvania, behind only fellow Falcon Ji’Ayir Brown.

Ji’Ayir Brown (3-star S, Lackawanna College, Pennsylvania)

Ji’Ayir Brown had a better performance than teammate Norval Black, but still couldn’t push Lackawanna to a victory on Thursday.

Brown totaled seven solo tackles and broke up one pass.

At 6-foot, 203 pounds, Brown will bring Penn State a fresh face to a secondary that has struggled this season.

According to 247Sports, Brown is the 17th-ranked junior college player in the nation and the third-best safety prospect.

KeAndre Lambert (4-star WR, Maury High School, Virginia)

Maury won a close one against Varina on Saturday, thanks in no small part to the performance of KeAndre Lambert.

Lambert showed off his versatility in the win, often finding himself under center for the Commodores.

Class 5 state seminal KeAndre Lambert 4 yard TD run. Maury 17, Varina 7 pic.twitter.com/RCe5Kr6cZw — Larry Rubama (@LHRubama) December 7, 2019

Lambert’s running ability demonstrates his ability to be effective in wildcat packages.

Lambert is the fourth-ranked player in Virginia and has a .9270 247Sports composite rating.

The highest-ranked wide receiver in Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class committed on Oct. 4 after visiting State College on Jun. 7 and being recruited by wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.

Maury will face Stone Bridge in the Virginia 5A state final on Dec. 14. At Hampton University.