Penn State used the transfer portal to add its newest piece on special teams.

Grad transfer punter, Barney Amor announced on Twitter that he would finish his college career in Happy Valley with the Nittany Lions.

Amor, who is transferring from Colgate, has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

In 2019, Amor started all 12 games for Colgate and had a program record 42.1-yard average on his punts.

Amor downed 17 of his 63 punts inside the 20-yard line and only have five touchbacks all season. Amor also had 11 punts of 50 or more yards in the campaign.

The Switzerland native, who attended Central Bucks East High School, was named to the 2019 All-Patriot League Second Team.

Virginia Tech transfer Jordan Stout is currently listed as Penn State's starting punter following the graduation of Blake Gillikin.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE