Maryland football has announced that its game on Friday night against Penn State will be a ‘blackout.’

It's GAME WEEK! Here is a quick guide to what to wear on Friday based on your section!! #BlackoutPSU pic.twitter.com/o8dfJaMiQS — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 23, 2019

The Terrapins have also announced special uniforms for the matchup against the Nittany Lions.

The anticipation for the game is also large from Maryland students as they have reportedly received the most student tickets requests ever before a game.

Maryland football has received 13,000 student ticket requests so far for its Friday night matchup vs. Penn State on Sept. 27. Student capacity is 10K. This is the most requests received since they began lottery system in 2002. Only other lottery game was West Virginia in 2007. — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) September 10, 2019

Penn State has urged its fans to wear white to the game in what is becoming an away tradition for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State and Maryland are set for a 8 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.