No. 10 Penn State football Franklin vs Maryland
Buy Now

Head coach James Franklin walks around Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium prior to the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

 Linsey Fagan

Maryland football has announced that its game on Friday night against Penn State will be a ‘blackout.’

The Terrapins have also announced special uniforms for the matchup against the Nittany Lions.

The anticipation for the game is also large from Maryland students as they have reportedly received the most student tickets requests ever before a game.

Penn State has urged its fans to wear white to the game in what is becoming an away tradition for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State and Maryland are set for a 8 p.m. kickoff on Friday night.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags