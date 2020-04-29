With the conclusion of the 2020 NFL draft, many analysts and draft experts are already thinking about next year's draft in Cleveland.

Pro Football Focus released its early list of players to watch for the 2021 draft, which features three current Penn State players.

This included edge rusher Jayson Oweh, tight end Pat Friermuth and linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons, headlines the list of linebackers and writer Michael Renner states that “this class belongs to Micah Parsons.”

Parsons led Penn State with 109 total tackles last season.

Freiermuth was one of quarterback Sean Clifford's top targets hauling in the second most receptions on the team.

Oweh, who has described as "freak" athletically by multiple members of the Penn State coaching staff, appeared in all 13 games last year and will be taking on a bigger role this season with Yetur Gross-Matos moving onto the NFL.

Parsons along with both Oweh and Friermuth will look to build on last year as they continue to prepare for their professional football careers once next season concludes.