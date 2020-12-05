In what started as a gloomy, windy day on the gridiron for Penn State, the program’s historic game against Rutgers turned into a rushing clinic.

The Nittany Lions won their 900th game in program history 23-7 over the Scarlet Knights, becoming the eighth team in FBS history and fourth Big Ten program to do so.

And they may not have been able to accomplish that feat without the contributions they received from their rushing attack.

At kickoff, the sky opened up with rain as wind gusts of 30-plus miles per hour affected the play of both teams throughout the duration of the first half.

So from the moment he stepped out onto the field in his windbreaker and Penn State hat, James Franklin knew his game plan in the passing game and on special teams was going to need to be different than those of fair-weather games.

After the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown to open the scoring, Franklin noticed a routine Jake Pinegar kick had trouble making it to the net.

“The first PAT almost didn’t go in,” Franklin said. “It went off, barely crossed the crossbar and dropped pretty much straight down… the wind was the biggest factor.”

With that lasting image in his and his team’s heads, Franklin elected to lean on his team’s running game.

Heavily.

Penn State employed five rushers — including its two quarterbacks — on 57 rushing attempts for 248 total yards.

The 57 team rushing attempts were the most by a Nittany Lion offense since a Saquon Barkley led unit registered 62 attempts against Maryland in 2016.

True freshman running back Keyvone Lee and redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Levis both tallied a game-high 17 rushing attempts with 95 and 65 yards, respectively.

Sophomore and first-string running back Devyn Ford noticed the young rushers — Lee and fellow true freshman Caziah Holmes — play well last week against Michigan in his absence.

“If these guys continue to prepare like starters, they’ll play like starters,” Ford said. “You’ve seen what’s happened on the field.”

With 65 rushing yards on 11 attempts, Ford made his return to running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s backfield after missing Penn State’s game against the Wolverines due to a death in his family.

Upon his return to Happy Valley, Ford was uplifted by his teammates and coaches in the locker room in a time rife with personal struggles for the second-year running back.

“They’re just like family, they were around me to console me and give me that love — I definitely needed that at the time,” Ford said. “Everyone faces adversity, but it was definitely helpful for them to put their arms around me and be the brothers that they are.”

Seider’s three running backs combined for 165 rushing yards, while Rutgers’ running backs finished with just a total of 31 rushing yards themselves.

But it wasn’t just the Nittany Lion halfbacks who showed off their legs in Piscataway, as Sean Clifford and Will Levis both bolstered their rushing numbers in important situations.

Clifford and Levis ran the ball a combined 25 times for 86 yards, and Ford sees their contributions on the ground as something to build on as Penn State heads into its final two games of the Big Ten conference schedule.

“It just throws a little twist in the game, but I compare them to Drew Brees and Taysom Hill,” Ford said. “They both can run and they both can throw the ball, so those quarterbacks are amazing, amazing threats.”

Compiling a 15-for-22 statline in the passing game with 133 passing yards and one passing touchdown, Clifford sees a fundamental difference between good teams and great teams in how they balance their offensive play calling.

“[Rushing] is super important, it’s a part of the offense,” Clifford said. “The best offenses are super balanced… we keep making strides like this and we haven’t given up.”

The dual-threat quarterback out of Cincinnati has totaled 276 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns through seven games this season.

With just two Big Ten games remaining on Penn State’s schedule, Ford and the rest of the Nittany Lion rushing crew are fixated on continuing the tough rushing attack.

“[We play] smash-mouth football, just get down hill running the ball and take their will away,” Ford said. “Hopefully we can keep doing that and open up the passing game too.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football’s defense puts together complete performance in dominant showing against Rutgers Penn State’s defense had it’s best performance of the season on a day where it needed it most.