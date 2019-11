Jan Johnson, who was nominated for the Burlsworth Award, has now been named a semifinalist.

The award is given to the most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.

Here are the rest of the semifinalists:

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

Myles Bryant, Washington

Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Joshua Kelly, UCLA

Josh Love, San Jose St.

Joey Magnifico, Memphis

Sam Renner, Minnesota

Kenny Willekes, Michigan State