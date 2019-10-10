After starting off its 2019 campaign with a 5-0 record, Penn State enters its second road game of the season as a slight favorite against Iowa.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, The Nittany Lions are 3.5 point favorites against the Hawkeyes, with the average score prediction being 33-28 in favor of the visitors.

Oddsshark calculates that 60 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked Penn State to win and cover the spread, while 40 percent favor the Nittany Lions to lose by four points or less. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -105, while the best current odds for the Hawkeyes lie at -115 on certain sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -170, while Iowa’s has hovered around +160, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Hawkeyes pulling the upset, the payout would be $260.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 41.5. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward taking the under. Oddsshark states that 60 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score 41 points or less.

Prediction: Penn State 21, Iowa 13

Penn State has rebounded nicely from its underwhelming 17-10 win over Pitt. Since then, the Nittany Lions have outscored their first two Big Ten opponents 94-7, improving to 5-0 on the season.

Outside of the game against Pitt, Penn State has looked sharp on offense this season. But its defense has been the real star, allowing only 7.4 points per game to this point. That bodes well for winning against a tough opponent on the road

Following a dominant performance against Purdue, Penn State’s defense should be just as convincing on Saturday. Even though winning in Kinnick Stadium is a difficult task, I expect Sean Clifford to perform well in his first start against a ranked opponent. I like the Nittany Lions’ odds to win and cover in this one.