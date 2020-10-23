Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

Week 8 of the college football season marks the start of the Big Ten regular season and provides some exciting matchups within the AP Top 25.

Here are some of the best bets to make this weekend.

No. 5 Ohio State -26 vs Nebraska

If we learned anything from last year, it’s to take Ohio State to cover the spread.

The Buckeyes were so dominant in 2019 that they outscored the spread by an average of 10.8 points and went 9-5 against the spread, according to teamrankings.com.

Quarterback Justin Fields is a Heisman Trophy candidate, and, despite losing J.K. Dobbins at running back, Ohio State’s offense still has the weapons to blow Nebraska out.

I think the Buckeyes will look to make a statement with their performance after being one of the most vocal teams when it came to getting the Big Ten restarted.

No. 2 Alabama -21 @ Tennessee

Alabama proved it’s not a great idea to pick against it with last week’s win over a tough Georgia team, and 21 points seems to be on the low side against a Tennessee team that doesn’t have the best resume so far in 2020.

Coming off of back-to-back losses, the Volunteers have given up 78 combined points to Georgia and Kentucky.

The Bulldogs beat Tennessee by 23 points when they met. And if the Crimson Tide are able to comfortably beat Georgia, one would have to assume that they would be able to put together a better performance against the Volunteers.

Tennessee won’t be able to keep up with the Alabama offense, and I think we’ll see an improved Crimson Tide defense from the earlier weeks in the season.

No. 21 Minnesota +3 vs No. 18 Michigan

This game could be one of the most entertaining of the weekend.

It’s not often you see a home team getting points when it’s a matchup between two ranked teams, but with the lack of fans, there’s really no telling what the home-field advantage is worth.

Minnesota has more continuity from last season than Michigan does, and I think that’s going to be extremely valuable this season with the lack of offseason preparation due to the unique circumstances.

Gophers’ quarterback Tanner Morgan has arguably the best receiver in the Big Ten at his disposal in Rashod Bateman and a solid running back in Mohamed Ibrahim.

This game should be a close one, and I think Minnesota is the better all-around team. Take the three points.

South Carolina +6 @ LSU

The defending national champions haven’t had a great start to their title defense, and it’s going to be another tough week as they host a South Carolina team that seems to always be in the mix for an upset.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a win over a ranked opponent in Auburn last week, and they stayed within four points to cover in Week 1 against a then-ranked Tennessee team.

LSU is without its starting quarterback Myles Brennan in this game due to a partially torn oblique and will rely on two freshman quarterbacks to fill his absence.

South Carolina should at least keep this game close, and I think they could pull off the upset like they did a week ago. Take the six points against the defending champs.