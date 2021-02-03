The second signing day of the 2021 recruiting cycle brought another commit for James Franklin’s program.
Four-star defensive end Davon Townley announced his commitment to Penn State Wednesday, picking the Nittany Lions over Washington and Nebraska.
Coming out of Minneapolis, Townley is the third-ranked prospect in Minnesota and boasts a .8958 247Sports composite rating.
At 6-foot-6, 220-pounds, Townley is the second defensive end to commit to the blue and white in the class of 2021 — behind Indiana native and 3-star Rodney McGraw.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
EA Sports is bringing college football games back. What ratings would Penn State football's current stars get?
After seven years of exile, EA Sports has announced the return of a college football video game.