The second signing day of the 2021 recruiting cycle brought another commit for James Franklin’s program.

Four-star defensive end Davon Townley announced his commitment to Penn State Wednesday, picking the Nittany Lions over Washington and Nebraska.

Coming out of Minneapolis, Townley is the third-ranked prospect in Minnesota and boasts a .8958 247Sports composite rating.

At 6-foot-6, 220-pounds, Townley is the second defensive end to commit to the blue and white in the class of 2021 — behind Indiana native and 3-star Rodney McGraw.

