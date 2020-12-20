Will Levis motioned wide receiver Jahan Dotson with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Penn State was facing a fourth-and-1 at the Illinois 6-yard line.

The Nittany Lions had a 21-point lead and were dominating the Illini, looking primed to win their fourth straight contest after a program-worst 0-5 start to the season.

Levis immediately collected the snap, ran to his right and hit tight end Brenton Strange in the flat.

Strange hauled in the pass, turned up field, shedded a defender and dived toward the end zone, using his arm to propel him across the goal line.

Touchdown Penn State.

The usual hum of the fight song played, and the Nittany Lions celebrated in front of cardboard cutouts in an empty, snow-covered stadium.

A stadium that weirdly resembled the Nittany Lions’ famous White Out, minus the 110,000 fans and stadium-shaking noise.

But this didn’t stop Penn State, throughout one of the most unpredictable seasons in the history of the program. The Nittany Lions never quit, finishing their season 4-5 after a 56-21 domination over Illinois.

“These guys in this locker room, we don’t quit no matter what, nmatter the adversity,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “We stick together, play for one another, play hard and just play the football we know we can. It shows not just the type of football players we have, but guys we have in this locker room, to not give up even when your backs are against the wall.”

Penn State could’ve given in after an embarrassing losses to Maryland and Iowa at Beaver Stadium, or a close loss on the road against Nebraska.

In fact, according to Mustipher, the 0-5 start even messed with how he slept.

“0-5, man. Nobody had slept right in months. It was hard,” Mustipher said. “That’s something we weren’t accustomed to around here. We were in foreign territory.

“Coach [Franklin] told us ‘it starts with you guys… there isn’t going to be any magic thing that turns this around. It starts with the people in this building.’”

The Nittany Lions could have cited a number of reasons why this season wasn’t meant to be. But Penn State continued to work, and the results showed on the field.

“It just speaks to our culture just how we stuck together as a team,” offensive lineman Will Fries said. “Things were going tough, but we didn’t quit. We kept fighting, and I’m proud of this team for fighting through all this adversity and finishing on a strong note.”

Penn State was able to do so partly because of how the team stayed together throughout those tough times.

“We just tried to stay in the locker room, stay in contact with each other,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “Just make everytime we go out on the field, you are thinking about the man next to you.”

According to linebacker Brandon Smith, another part of the turnaround was because Penn State was tired of losing.

“We were just basically saying enough is enough — like the one kid that gets bullied, he has enough of it and stands up to the bully,” Smith said. “That’s the mindset we had, that we aren’t going to take this anymore.”

Penn State was finally able to turn this corner on Nov. 28 against Michigan, in a game where things just felt different, according to Mustipher.

“We were starting to come along as a team, it was here and there, but Michigan, we really put it all together,” Mustipher said. “That sideline, the energy was different than it had been all season. Everybody was energized. We were playing great football.”

And Penn State didn’t look back from there as it found itself — the team that had previously won 11-games in three of its past four seasons.

“We are back to what we know. It’s back to who we are,” Mustipher said. “We are winning. We are having fun playing the game of football.”

And what made Saturday’s win even sweeter for James Franklin was how he saw his team fight to get to this point — not just on the field, but off of it.

“I am very proud of everyone for battling through it. It’s hard to do this under normal circumstances,” Franklin said. “I’m also proud of how we’ve kept everyone healthy. We’re one of a handful of teams in the Big Ten and in the country that didn’t miss a game during the season.”

In fact, Penn State was one of just two Big Ten teams, Rutgers being the other, to play all nine of its originally scheduled Big Ten games and not have any canceled due to the coronavirus.

“It’s just a testament to everyone’s sacrifice. We couldn’t be normal college students. The coaches couldn’t live their normal lives,” Mustipher said. “Everybody who walks in that building has to change their whole lifestyle and sacrifice the little things that everybody enjoys.”

And according to Mustipher, this success off the field in avoiding issues with the coronavirus deserves to be appreciated.

“I know we didn’t have the season we wanted, but hats off to everyone in this building for giving up the things they enjoy and putting the team first,” Mustipher said. “I think that’s a big accomplishment in itself.

“We did a tremendous job with everything going on, and everybody around the country had problems and we didn’t.”

This success only came because Penn State bought in.

Franklin talked about how everyone in the program — from the players, staff and even student-managers — made concise, challenging decisions in order for this 2020 season to occur.

“Everybody’s been dealing with this and it’s challenging on everybody, but then you try to do that, while also running a major college football program and all the demands that come from that and all the demands that come from being a student,” Franklin said. “It’s a lot. I’m appreciative that we’ve been able to, knock on wood, handle this thing pretty well.”

Smith cited a few things like not having a bye week, having no outside interactions and not being able to go home as a few of the team’s struggles this season.

And for Mustipher, this weighed on him and his teammates throughout the season.

“It’s tough, it truly is. What we have to do on a regular basis just to be able to play the game, but not just us,” Mustipher said. “People have to sacrifice so much during these times, so it’s tough, but that’s life man. Life is going to throw a whole lot of battles at you.

“It’s standing the test of time and keeping your head up and keep fighting.”

Penn State announced Saturday night it wouldn’t be participating in a bowl game, meaning the Nittany Lions walked off the field for the last time in 2020.

Throughout all the struggles in 2020 and playing football amid a pandemic, Dotson learned one important lesson about his teammates.

“We learned a lot of guys were ready to play this year, and we learned that we have a bunch of fighters on this team that won’t back down from anything,” Dotson said. “We will fight to the end.”

