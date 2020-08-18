The Phyrst and Local Whiskey in downtown State College will play some of Penn State Football's "most iconic" victories every Saturday, according to The Phyrst's Instagram page.
"Penn State Football Classics" will be shown beginning Sept. 5 and will continue through Nov. 14. The schedule is as follows:
Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m.: "Pitt Triple Header" including games from 1981, 1988 and 2017
Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m.: 2002 Nebraska
Sept. 19 at 12:30 p.m.: "Michigan Triple Header" including games from 1994, 2013 and 2019
Sept 26 at 12:30 p.m.: 1999 Miami
Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m.: 2017 Iowa
Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m.: 2016 Ohio State
Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m.: 2016 Wisconsin: B1G Championship
Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m.: 2019 Memphis: Cotton Bowl
Oct. 31st at 12:30 p.m.: 2006 Florida State: Orange Bowl
Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m.: 1995 Oregon: Rose Bowl
Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m.: 1982 Georgia: Sugar Bowl and 1987 Miami: Fiesta Bowl
