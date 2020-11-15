With Penn State trying to finally capture its first victory, it will welcome Iowa to Beaver Stadium next weekend.
The game is set to kick off on Saturday at 3:30 with the contest being broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
The Nittany Lions have a six game win streak against the Hawkeyes, dating back to 2011.
Penn State won its last home matchup between the two programs 30-24 back in 2018.
