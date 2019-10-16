Due to high winds and inclement weather in the State College area, Nittanyville has instructed its campers to take down their tents until further notice.

🚨ATTENTION CAMPERS🚨 Due to high winds in the State College area and the saftey of our campers Nittanyville has to be shut down until further notice!! Campers can store their belongings at Medlar Field! pic.twitter.com/clK5Xr1RLl — Nittanyville (@NittanyvillePSU) October 16, 2019

Campers can store their belongings at Medlar Field for the time being.

According to AccuWeather, winds are expected to reach 35mph Wednesday night, and will not drop below 15mph until Thursday morning.