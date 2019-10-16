Nittanyville
Nittanyville houses 934 campers for the white out weeklong campout for the game against No. 19 Michigan to be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

 Linsey Fagan

Due to high winds and inclement weather in the State College area, Nittanyville has instructed its campers to take down their tents until further notice.  

Campers can store their belongings at Medlar Field for the time being. 

According to AccuWeather, winds are expected to reach 35mph Wednesday night, and will not drop below 15mph until Thursday morning.   

