While a number of young corners will be battling for the No. 2 corner spot, there is no secret who Penn State’s No. 1 cornerback will be in the fall.

Tariq Castro-Fields is back next season for Penn State and looking to build on an inconsistent junior year — one that saw him be ranked All-Big Ten third team by the media — by becoming an impact player in the Nittany Lions' secondary.

“[Castro-Fields] is the leader of the corner room,” cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said. “We’re looking forward to Tariq having a great offseason, and not to put pressure on him, but he has to have a great year for us.

“We need a lockdown corner that can handle the best receiver of whoever our opponent is, and we expect Tariq to be that guy.”

Castro-Fields started the season hot last year.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native recorded three tackles against Idaho, a career-high eight against Buffalo and five against Pitt. Against Maryland, he had a pivotal interception in the first quarter, and then against Michigan, Castro-Fields once again had a career-high eight tackles, as well as an interception.

“He came out of the gate looking like a first-round draft pick,” Smith said. “He played very well and then he suffered an injury, and from that injury on he was a different player.”

Despite the injury, Castro-Fields finished the season with 52 tackles, which was sixth-most on the team, as well as two interceptions and eight passes broken up, both of which were tied for the most on the team.

According to Smith, this injury impacted Castro-Fields mentally, and he was never able to regain that extra step on the field.

“He wasn’t as confident, he wasn’t as sure of himself because of the injury, not to make an excuse,” Smith said. “He knows and recognizes it and we’ve talked about it and it’s one of our offseason plans and goals is to make sure he can be more consistent throughout the season.”

And Penn State needs Castro-Fields to be consistent.

With John Reid heading to the NFL, Castro-Fields is the only proven cornerback Penn State has.

While Smith said he is impressed with the four freshmen brought in last year, none of them have proven game experience. Donovan Johnson, the only other upperclassman at cornerback for Penn State, has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, never getting to make a full impact.

“Football is a physical sport — the injuries are going to come, the peaks and valleys are going to come, but we have to remain consistent through all of that and perform the same way play in and play out,” Smith said. “So he understands that. It’s something he wants for himself.”

As Castro-Fields heads into his senior season, Smith made it clear that Castro-Fields wants to be a first-round draft pick, and Smith is ready for him to prove it on the field.

“So along with that comes a great responsibility of covering the best receiver of an opponent and performing at a high level, making the play when you need to make a play,” Smith said.

But this doesn’t just mean Castro-Fields making more tackles and breaking up more passes.

Smith wants Castro-Fields to be a game-changing player, something he knows Castro-Fields is capable of, and something Penn State needs from the veteran.

“He is a good cover corner, but now it’s not just time to be a good cover corner — go make plays as a cover corner, get the ball back, get interceptions, force fumbles,” Smith said. “Make big game-changing plays that impact the game and get the ball back to our offense.”