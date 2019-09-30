Members of State High’s football team are no strangers to Beaver Stadium.

For years they would sit in the stands and watch the Nittany Lions take the field with a roar of 107,000 fans behind them.

But on Oct. 26, the Little Lions won’t be the one’s cheering. They’ll be the ones the crowd is cheering for when State College High School’s football team takes the field for a game at Beaver Stadium, taking on Cumberland Valley.

“I think it’s just crazy to have the opportunity to play at Beaver Stadium,” senior quarterback Brady Dorner said. “Growing up here, going to Penn State games, you always dream of playing for Penn State so it’s going to be a great experience.”

Dorner will be leading his team through the tunnel and onto the field, just like many Penn State greats have done before.

That is not lost on the young quarterback.

“My coaches say I play like Trace McSorley, and that’s someone I really look up to, so it’s just such an honor,” Dorner said.

The prospect of playing this game has been talked about for a while, and according to Athletic Director Chris Weakland, it was an opportunity State High couldn’t pass up.

“This opportunity doesn’t come around too often, that’s for sure,” Weakland said. “The fact that it’s in our backyard, we had to put in a bid for it. Even if we had Memorial Field accessible, we still had to put in a bid for it because the opportunity we’re providing for these kids is phenomenal.”

One of the big stories for the Little Lions this year is the fact that they can’t play in the usual home stadium, Memorial Field.

The complex is going through renovations that keeps the team away from the field this season, with State High instead playing at the South Track near the school.

Not playing at Memorial Field isn’t ideal for the players, especially the senior class, but playing at Beaver Stadium is a decent consolation.

“As everything kinda shakes out,” coach Matt Lintal said, “we want the senior class to know that we’re grateful for the sacrifice that they’re making to not play at Memorial Field, and to be able to have such an opportunity, to be the only class to go through and play at Beaver Stadium is pretty special.”

One of the questions that comes up is what will the environment at Beaver Stadium look like?

“We want it packed, 107 [thousand],” Lintal said jokingly. “No, but we hope people across the state, across the whole region come out and want to see what that looks like, especially Centre County.”

With the game now official, there are other issues that now come up.

Weakland mentioned that conversations will come up over the access of the school’s marching band, dance team, student reporters and photographers.

Lintal has been in constant conversation with James Franklin, but the only time this game was talked about was when Lintal wanted to show his gratitude.

“I talk with Franklin quite often,” Lintal said. “Just about a number of different things, but nothing specific with this except for saying thank you. Just letting them know how grateful our kids are.”

The coaches and administrators knew about this game a little bit before they told the players, and when it was officially announced, they went crazy, but not for long.

“They went nuts. They were super excited,” Lintal said. “But the thing I’m most proud of is when we got done with that excitement, one of our captains said ‘now it’s time to focus on this week.’ Just coming back to earth.”

That 1-0 mentality is very familiar to those in State College, and while the Little Lions won’t focus on this game alone, it’s something they’ll keep in the back of their mind.

“Obviously we can’t think about it too much,” Dorner said. “We gotta worry about who we’re playing this week, but we’re keeping it in the back of our heads.”

Even though it’s a month away and there’s some games in between, State High as a whole is excited for this chance, and many of the student body is already starting preparations.

“I think we got something planned,” Dorner said. “And I think it’s going to be pretty crazy.”