The ‘LawnBoyz’ will have some in-house competition for the Doak Walker Award this season.

Journey Brown and Noah Cain were both named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s top-running back by The PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

As of now, the forum is planning on selecting 10 semi-finalists for the award in November, and then select three finalists in the same month before voting on the award winner.

Larry Johnson is the only former Penn State player to receive the award while Ki-Jana Carter, Curt Enis and Saquon Barkley all finished as finalists.

Brown returns as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten after a season that saw him finish in the top five in both rushing touchdowns and rushing yards in the conference.

Cain is set to build on an impressive freshman season that saw him finish second on the team in rushing with 443 yards while also punching in eight touchdowns.