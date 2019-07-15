Editor’s Note: This story will be updated throughout the summer as more Nittany Lions get added to award watch lists

Before every season, college football experts weigh in on how could be contending for championships at season end.

There will be plenty of Nittany Lions projected to contend for hardware.

KJ Hamler

The sophomore wide receiver was added to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding college football player.

Hamler had 754 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season to go with the third best kickoff return average in the Big Ten

The Nittany Lions are tied with the most Maxwell Award winners with seven.

Micah Parsons and Yetur Gross-Matos

Both Parsons and Gross-Matos were added to the Bednarik Award watch list, given to the nation’s best defensive player.

Parsons was named a freshman All-American by The Athletic, ESPN and 247Sports, while Matos was voted to the first team All-Big Ten.