The NCAA announced via Twitter on Wednesday it has developed a COVID-19 concern hotline.

The NCAA has established a COVID-19 hotline to allow college athletes, parents or others to report potential return-to-sport concerns.➡️ https://t.co/bf1IH9Me43 pic.twitter.com/yJRnhcXII7 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 12, 2020

The NCAA Board of Governors has directed schools and conferences to meet certain requirements if they want to have NCAA fall sports during the preseason, regular season and postseason.

The NCAA has created both a phone number and email to allow college athletes, parents and others to report potential return-to-sport concerns.

The ruling body will also notify school and conference administrators, who will be expected to review and address concerns.

To reach the hotline, call toll free 833-661-CV19 (2819). To email any concerns, use covidconcerns@ncaa.org with the name of the NCAA member institution, sport and a brief summary of the concern.

The Big Ten canceled all sports, including football for the fall on Tuesday due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Eric Barron supports Big Ten's decision to cancel football, fall sports Penn State President Eric Barron supports the Big Ten's decision to cancel sports this fall …