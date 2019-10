James Franklin announced on Wednesday that defensive tackle Antonio Shelton has been suspended one game for his actions in the Michigan State game.

Shelton received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was removed from the game in the fourth quarter after he appeared to spit on a Michigan State player.

Following the game, Shelton tweeted an apology for his actions.

Penn State’s next game is on Nov. 9 against Minnesota, who is also 8-0 this season.