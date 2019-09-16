Pitt came to Beaver Stadium on Saturday with a plan on how to attack Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense.

Its plan worked to perfection.

The Panthers blitzed Penn State hard in passing situations, disrupting the Nittany Lions offense and causing Sean Clifford to have his worst game in a Penn State uniform.

A perfect example of this pressure came at the end of the first half on this third down play.

Pitt blitzed two defenders on the play and stunted it defensive lineman causing chaos for the Penn State offensive line.

The result is a Pitt linebacker getting through the line untouched, but a defensive tackle who exploited Michal Menet with a beautiful swim move made got the sack on Clifford.

On this first quarter play, Pitt once again blitzed two linebackers, but this time it was a straight blitz. No stunts were involved.

But the result was the same and could’ve been a lot worse for Penn State.

The left side of the offensive line was not prepared at all for a blitz to come and never even saw the linebacker fly through the open hole in the line.

Clifford ends up taking a huge shot on this play and fumbles the ball. Penn State was able to recover, but early in the game a turnover could’ve changed the whole complexion of the game.

Pitt once again dialed up the pressure on a third and long early in the first quarter.

This time the Panthers unveiled a similar look, but sent a cornerback and a linebacker after Clifford.

The offensive line does a better job on this play of picking up the pressure, but running back Journey Brown does not.

Brown after faking the run steps up and is expected to meet the blitzing Pitt linebacker, but Brown completely misses him and doesn’t get a hand on him.

Clifford is then forced to deliver this ball early and well short of the first down marker.

Later in the first quarter, Ricky Slade also tries his hand at pass protection and does what he needed to do in that situation.

Slade met the linebacker in the hole and got barreled over, but he made the effort in pass protection.

The Penn State offensive line just wasn’t able to hold the Panthers long enough to give Clifford time to throw the ball down the field.

KJ Hamler was open down the field, but Clifford didn’t have time to step into the throw or settle himself to deliver a good ball down the field.

It’s hard to throw an accurate pass with three defenders in your face.

That being said, it wasn’t all bad for Clifford.

Early in the first quarter, Clifford is forced to once again run for his life and this time he is able to show off his improved athleticism and create a first down for Penn State.

Clifford was never able to be comfortable in the pocket on Saturday and it showed in his performance.