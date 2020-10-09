In what has been the most unique season in college football history, the sport has managed to reach Week 6 of the 2020 season.

The campaign has been filled with plenty of highly competitive and entertaining football, a trend that likely isn’t ending anytime soon.

With another big slate of games ahead this weekend, and the Big Ten and Pac-12 getting set to play in the next few weeks, the top teams can ill afford upsets or losses of any kind.

With that, here are the top games to watch out for this Saturday.

No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson

In a matchup that is going to possibly define the ACC picture this season, Miami is going to have to play a perfect game in order to come away with a win.

With a sizable amount of fans packed into Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, there will certainly be some excitement for Tiger fans considering their team has cruised to victory so far.

Top NFL Draft prospect Trevor Lawrence has been as advertised this season, while the Clemson defense has stayed in dominant fashion as it has the last few years.

But the top offense in the conference currently belongs to the No. 7 Hurricanes, as their attack led by dynamic quarterback D’Eriq King is scoring over 43 points per game.

That offense, as well as Miami’s defensive line, will need to have incredible performances to pull off an upset in the Palmetto State.

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

Tennessee has a chance to earn a signature win to bring the program back to perennial prominence.

It will play a team that has been dominant in the SEC East over the last few years in Georgia.

The Volunteer defense will be tasked with containing quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has impressed each time he’s stepped foot on the field this season.

If Tennessee can avoid mistakes and continue to force turnovers, it should have a chance in the second half.

Looking to stay in this one for as long as possible by running the football could be the potential plan, considering it has worked so far for Jeremy Pruitt’s group, which has led them to a 2-0 record.

No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M

Another big game coming out of the SEC this weekend will take place in College Station, as Texas A&M looks to split back-to-back top-four matchups.

The Aggies took on Alabama last weekend and were defeated by a sizable margin, but they have another opportunity just a week later with No. 4 Florida coming to Kyle Field.

They will have to stop one of the top combinations in the country so far this season, as quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts have put on a clinic through the team’s first two games.

Pitts' six receiving touchdowns ties him for the most in college football and will be competing with Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth for top tight end bragging rights this season.

The Gator defense, though, must be improved upon this week.

After its first couple performances which the unit let up nearly 30 points a game, a desperate team like Texas A&M could be dangerous if the group continues its somewhat slow start.