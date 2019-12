Award season continued on Wednesday, with the conference announcing the All-Big Ten Offensive teams.

Tight End Pat Freiermuth, wide receiver KJ Hamler and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez were all named to the All-Big Ten Offense 2nd Team by both the coaches and media.

Quarterback Sean Clifford and offensive lineman Will Fries and Michal Menet were named honorable mentions by coaches, while all three of them and running back Journey Brown were honorable mentions by the media.