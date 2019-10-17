One of the most iconic moments in Penn State football history occurred in 2005 during the second ever student White Out.

The play is known as ‘the fumble’ when Tamba Hali came around the edge and crushed Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, causing a fumble that clinched a win for the Nittany Lions.

This week Hali will return to Beaver Stadium and serve as the honorary captain for Penn State in this season’s White Out game against Michigan.

Hali went on to be drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

He would go on to play for the Chiefs for 12 years and would be named to the Pro Bowl five times.

He finished his NFL career with 89.5 sacks.