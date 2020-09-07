The outcome of an entire game can hinge on one kick.

And while it might seem like a simple act, it's quite intricate — requiring everything to fall in place or even out of place, hoping the offense stalls and requires a field goal to be made.

With the game on the line, the difference between victory and defeat can rest on the foot of one player.

Former Penn State kicker Matt Bahr's right shoe won a lot of teams a lot of football games, but his role as a kicker and what factors into his job goes beyond just having a strong leg.

“I am the least important part,” Bahr told The Daily Collegian about a successful kick. “Without the other parts working, my part will never happen. Yet, I’ll get all the credit for success and deservedly the blame for our failure.”

A two-time Super Bowl champion — once with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the other with the New York Giants — Bahr developed his passion for kicking from a young age, but in a different sport.

So too did older brother, Chris, who also won a pair of Super Bowl titles kicking for the then-Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders.

It was their father, Walter, who instilled in them to play many different sports throughout the years of their childhoods, including both football and soccer.

With a dad who served as the captain of the U.S. national team for nearly a decade and played in the 1950 FIFA World Cup when the U.S. famously defeated England 1-0, it’s only natural both Bahr children gravitated toward soccer.

Yet, the Bahr brothers' shared desire to play multiple sports allowed each to kick for Penn State’s football team while simultaneously playing soccer in the 1970s.

Utilizing the now-universal soccer-style kicking technique, both Bahrs took their talents from the pitch to the football field every Saturday at Penn State.

“It’s not a big transition,” Matt Bahr said about the differences in kicking for soccer and football. “It’s mostly similar. Yeah, there’s a couple of things you can do to make things better but that’s just too complicated.”

Matt said keeping the placekicking process simple was his secret.

His dad was head coach of the men’s soccer program at Penn State for 15 years, including all four years Matt studied at University Park.

With “soccer-style" kicking yet to usurp “straight on” kicking as the dominant technique, Matt and Chris received much of their coaching from their dad.

Kickers previously approached the ball from directly behind rather than at an angle as done in soccer-style kicking. The older technique is limited in its control and power, which are crucial to being a prolific kicker.

Then-running backs and placekicking coach Fran Ganter said the Nittany Lions changed their practice schedule to permit Matt and Chris to begin placekicking after soccer practice had finished — with Walter helping run the show.

“I basically just stood around with a stopwatch and listened to [Walter] for a couple of years, and he was teaching me as well,” Ganter said about learning how to coach kickers, which he did for the remainder of his 33 years coaching Penn State football. “This guy was unbelievable and I learned so much from him, not only about soccer-style placekicking but just how he handled kids.”

"I learned everything I knew about placekicking from Walter Bahr.”

While Walter was only Chris’s soccer coach for his senior soccer season, Chris agreed with Matt about their dad’s advice to keep both placekicking and soccer simple.

“He was a guy that knew the game as good as anybody,” Chris said about his dad as a soccer coach. “I knew it was a simple sort of game and he made it so simple from that standpoint, that I had fun playing.”

Both Chris and Matt said soccer was their favorite sport growing up.

Each had brief stints playing professionally in the now-defunct North American Soccer League, with Chris as a midfielder for the Philadelphia Atoms and Matt as a defender for both the Tulsa Roughnecks and Colorado Caribous.

Though Matt was the third-highest paid American in the entire NASL and soccer was his favorite sport as a kid, he made just $12,000 a year and missed the amateur nature of collegiate soccer.

“I did not necessarily enjoy pro soccer,” Matt, who now works as an engineer based in Pittsburgh, said. “People were playing for a living and it just wasn’t the same kind of joy I got playing college soccer.”

Each brother spent just one year away from football before returning to Penn State for their respective senior seasons.

The strong-legged Bahrs never found the physical aspect of kicking to be difficult, but noted significant differences between the fast-paced nature of a 90-minute soccer match and standing on the sidelines for most of a football game.

“The hard thing about [kicking] was not being active in the game,” Chris, who now works as a financial adviser out of Boalsburg, said. “You basically have no control over the outcome. In soccer, I felt like I had some say in the outcome. It took me a while to learn to just kick and not be part of the game.”

Chris was drafted in the second round of the 1976 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, starting a career that lasted until 1989.

Matt went to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 1979 draft, putting together an NFL career that lasted until 1995.

Before moving onto the professional football ranks, Matt said he prepared himself for the mental aspects of placekicking by practicing “everything like it’s a game” at Penn State’s football practices.

“Practice with your helmet on, and since you’re only getting maybe eight to 10 kicks in a game, don’t practice 50 to 70 field goals in a practice session,” Matt said. “That’s unrealistic. Make the most out of fewer kicks and then you’ll get the game-like attitude of ‘I've got to make this one.’”

Once he felt confident with his practice, whether, in football or soccer, Matt said the mental and physical aspects of kicking would work in unison.

“A lot of coaches say ‘put it out of your mind’ for a last-second field goal or penalty kick, or something like that,” Matt said. “I say ‘No, embrace it.'”

The mental toughness both Matt and Chris demonstrated at Penn State come as no surprise to Ganter.

Matt graduated with a degree in electrical engineering while Chris received his Bachelor of Science in biology while also playing two sports at the same time.

Matt and Chris played four years of soccer and three years of football at the collegiate level then went on to play both sports professionally — something that seems improbable these days.

As a result of their sheer athletic prowess coupled with their approach to kicking, Ganter said the duo was among the many football players who made his coaching job “so much fun.”

“They were solid as a rock,” Ganter said. “Just their demeanors and the way they approached the whole thing was so impressive. They’re both so poised. Those guys were awesome. They were just calm, cool, collected, confident. Just a dream to coach, really.”

MORE SPORTS FEATURES