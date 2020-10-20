After walking off the AT&T Stadium turf as Cotton Bowl champions, it seemed as if Penn State had taken an important step toward the program’s ultimate goal — making the College Football Playoff.

With the win, the Nittany Lions finished ranked No. 9 in the country, the third end-of-season top-10 ranking by James Franklin's squad in four years.

But since then, the coronavirus pandemic has caused Penn State to be without its best player in linebacker Micah Parsons, as he opted out in August due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Parsons was the defensive MVP of the 2019 Cotton Bowl, but offensive MVP Journey Brown was equally as effective.

After Brown's 202 rushing yard and two touchdown performance, Penn State fans started to get excited about the Meadville, Pennsylvania, native as he looked poised to show more of that explosiveness in 2020.

“For me, I'm always hungry. I'm never satisfied with what I’ve done because personally, I feel like I haven’t done [that much],” Brown said a couple of weeks ago at Penn State football media day. “What I did last year was, I feel like just a preview of what I'm capable of.”

That statement came before Penn State confirmed on Monday that Brown had been diagnosed with an undisclosed medical condition that could cause the running back to potentially miss the 2020 season.

As the Nittany Lions try to weather another potential big loss, there's still confidence in the Penn State backfield as Brown’s teammates will look to pick up the spirits of the senior back.

Franklin passionately said Brown will still be a big part of this team, despite potentially not being on the field, and will be with the rest of his teammates as they play out this unusual season.

“We're not gonna miss [his presence] because Journey’s gonna be with us,” Franklin said. “None of that is going to change. He's going to the games and, again, this thing isn't decided yet based on the statement we put out...

“This is still to be determined, but the man — we're not losing the man.”

In fact, his leadership and compassion toward his teammates will be essential as his veteran presence will help a now-young Penn State backfield.

Based on the team's first depth chart of the season, the backfield will consist of Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, plus freshman backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee.

These underclassmen could use a vocal leader like Brown this season, whether he is on the field or not.

“His leadership on our team is significant. His leadership on this team is needed,” linebacker Jesse Luketa said. “His energy has been phenomenal.”

The spirit of Brown isn’t just felt by those who are working closest to him on the offense, but throughout the entire program as well.

To Luketa, Penn State would miss his maturity off the field most should he miss the season.

“If you know Journey, you know he's just such a vibrant person; his energy is infectious,”Luketa said. “He hasn't lost that at all.”

Luketa, a captain of the Nittany Lions who went to prep school with Brown, personified the feeling among the program about potentially losing Brown.

Brown, who was being talked about as a potential dark horse candidate to win the Heisman Trophy, has support throughout the program.

And while nobody is sure when, the team is confident Brown will suit up on a football field again with the support of his Penn State family, whether it be in Happy Valley or not.

“He is going to continue to be a voice in our locker room, continue to be a leader,” Luketa said. “He is going to be back again.”

Another captain on the Penn State defense and one of the most outspoken members of the team, Lamont Wade didn’t downplay the importance of Brown in the locker room.

But like Franklin and Luketa, Wade said Brown’s presence is all the Nittany Lions need right now as their teammate deals with an issue.

“It’s a huge loss as far as a player standpoint, as far as an energy standpoint, as far as just having another guy who leads by example,” Wade said. "Journey’s impact is tremendously felt throughout the whole team, and it's gonna be hard.”

An undisputed leader of one of the best backfields in the country, Brown will still be able to provide knowledge behind the scenes.

This leadership role that Brown will play may very well get the young guys started, as his infectious energy will still be felt throughout the week.

And while he won’t be running down the field against Indiana on Saturday, Brown will be a leader from the sidelines as he and his teammates look to accomplish the same things they set out for before this medical condition was discovered.

“We want to focus all of our energy and love and support in Journey through this and [just talk] about how proud and how much we love and support, appreciate Journey,” Franklin said. “He's grown in our program and he has a very, very bright future.”

