Penn State came into its biggest home game of the year looking to win a second straight game over a ranked opponent.

While it wasn’t pretty at times, the Nittany Lions were able to do just that on Saturday, jumping out to a fast start and holding on for a 28-21 victory over Michigan.

Here is how our staff grades Penn State’s home performance against the Wolverines.

Offense: C+

This grade could be split up in two halves, with the first half offense getting close to an A, but the second half getting close to an F, so a C+ evens it out.

The offense moved the ball at will in the first half, with Clifford airing the ball out down the field.

The ball spread across the entire field, giving the Michigan defense fits.

And then in the second half, for some reason that went away.

Michigan adjusted well and didn’t allow Clifford to spread the ball around, causing the offense to become stagnant.

It seemed like feeding the ball to KJ Hamler was enough to get it done, and his touchdown in the second half was critical in the team’s win.

Defense: B-

For most of the 2019 season, Penn State’s defense has not been a source of concern.

But on Saturday, the Nittany Lions showed a little bit of wear and tear on the defensive side of the ball.

In the first half, it was business as usual for Penn State’s stout defense, halting Michigan on each of the first five drives, allowing the Nittany Lions to take a commanding 21-0 lead.

Then, the script flipped and the fourth-ranked defense in the country was suddenly on its heels.

The Wolverines continued to chip away and run the ball effectively in the second half, to the tune of a couple of long drives that seemed to wear out the Nittany Lions.

However, Penn State would stand tall in a pivotal goal-line situation, stopping Michigan at the doorstep to preserve the victory.

And at the end of the day, a win is a win.

Special Teams: B

It wasn’t a perfect display from the special teams units tonight for Penn State, but if it weren’t for a few timely plays the outcome could have been swayed in another direction.

Blake Gillikin wasn’t exactly consistent, but he did land four of his eight punts inside the Michigan 20-yard line, with one clutch punt that went 60 yards and ended up at Michigan’s 10-yard line after Dan Chisena made a great tackle.

Jordan Stout had touchbacks on four of his five kickoffs.

The Nittany Lions did not attempt a field goal on the evening, but all extra points were made by Jake Pinegar.

KJ Hamler had a touchdown on a kick return to open the second half, but it was called back for a penalty, and other than that, the return game was neutralized by the Wolverines.

Penn State’s special teams did what it needed to get by Michigan for the win.

Coaching: D

Penn State started the game fast and its playcalling was brilliant in the first quarter and a half.

But from there, the decision making was far from perfect, in fact, at times it was inexcusable.

At the end of the first half, Penn State had an opportunity to score and increase their 21-7 lead after Michigan missed a 58-yard field goal.

But after some questionable play calling and misclock management, Penn State wasted the opportunity,

In the second half, Penn State’s offense stalled and there was no change in gameplan or attempt to spark something.

Penn State relied on a home run ball to KJ Hamler to win the game. It’s offense didn’t put together a drive in the entire second half.

In previous games, when the Nittany Lions offense stalled, they turned to Noah Cain, but on Saturday this didn’t happen.

Cain entered the fourth quarter with three carries and only touched the ball twice in the fourth quarter.

In fact, Penn State’s four running backs only had 13 combined carries.

Penn State did enough to earn a victory, but it was in no way due to its coaching decisions.