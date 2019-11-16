Following its first loss of the season, Penn State took on an upstart Indiana team on Saturday.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Nittany Lions were able to get back on track, defeating the Hoosiers 34-27 in a game that was relatively close throughout at Beaver Stadium.

Here is how our staff grades Penn State’s home performance against the Hoosiers.

Offense: B-

Much like last week against Minnesota, Penn State had an inconsistent afternoon offensively.

The Nittany Lions put up 371 total yards, but only tallied 179 yards through the air against an Indiana defense that had been susceptible against the pass coming into the contest.

Sean Clifford finished 11-of-23 for 179 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a passer rating of 127.5. However, those numbers were a little deceptive, as numerous Penn State drives stalled before the Nittany Lions advanced to Hoosier territory, and they were handed a short field multiple times following Indiana miscues.

But Saturday’s victory was all about Penn State’s ground game.

The Nittany Lions racked up 192 yards on 45 carries in this one. Journey Brown led the team with his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and Clifford finished with 55 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The running game ended up being the difference in the fourth quarter as Penn State salted the game away with an 18-play drive that culminated in a Clifford rushing touchdown to seal the victory.

Defense: D+

Penn State’s defense once again had an underwhelming performance on Saturday.

A week after Minnesota has its way with the Nittany Lions, Indiana found similar success, mainly through the air.

Indiana gained 462 yards and for the second straight week Penn State’s defense gave up over 400 yards.

At the start of the game, Penn State’s defense was aggressive aiming to get pressure on Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

The result was a lot of one-one-one coverage in the secondary and the Nittany Lions secondary got torn apart.

The Hoosiers averaged 6.4 yard per play on Saturday.

As the game went on, Penn State switched its tactics and instead of trying to pressure Ramsey, they forced him to pick apart its zone defense and he did.

Penn State also struggled to tackle as the game wore on letting Indiana create bigger plays out of short underneath pass routes.

Penn State didn’t execute on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday and it almost cost them a victory.

Special Teams: B-

The special teams play that stands out from this game was the muffed punt recovery in the first quarter as it gave Penn State’s offense a second chance to get on the board first.

Blake Gillikin seems like he has been playing his best football over the last five weeks or so and he continued that today. His first punt went 51 yards and was recovered by the Nittany Lions, and the senior’s other two punts pinned Indiana inside its own 10-yard line.

Jordan Stout recorded touchbacks on six of his seven kickoffs, but the one that was returnable went for 28 yards and gave the Hoosiers solid field position at their own 37-yard line.

As for the return game, Penn State wasn’t outstanding. KJ Hamler was injured on a kickoff in the first quarter and did not return, but prior to that he hadn’t done much on kickoffs or punts.

Jahan Dotson took over as the main return man after the injury to Hamler but didn’t have any return opportunities.

Jesse Luketa sealed the victory with the onside kick recovery at the end of the game.

Coaching: B

It wasn’t a perfect day from the coaching staff, but all-in-all, nothing really to complain about.

Penn State kicked field goals at the right time, and went for it on 4th down at the right time. It went for it on fourth down twice on that final drive, and both play calls worked to perfection.

Yes, there were some plays that made wonder why that was called. But the Nittany Lions ran the clock perfectly in the second half, assisting in the win.

And say what you want about Franklin. At least he didn’t run one of the worst fake punts ever. That would be the last straw for some.