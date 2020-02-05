College football has slipped out of the national consciousness since LSU defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game, but that doesn’t mean that James Franklin has had the month off.

Five weeks after Penn State’s win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, Franklin met with the media on Wednesday.

Here are three takeaways from what he said.

Franklin’s new contract

Back in December, Franklin agreed to a new contract with Penn State that will reportedly keep him with the program through the 2025 season.

Nearly two months later, Franklin has yet to sign the contract, even though Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour stated that terms of the deal would be available in January.

On Wednesday, Franklin didn’t express concern over the delay and stated that there are still procedural details that need to be worked out.

“[Contracts] are about language and making sure what Penn State is comfortable with and what we’re comfortable with, and that takes time,” Franklin said.

The details of the new contract won’t be confirmed until it is signed and released, but Franklin is not worried about the perceived holdup.

“I think what Sandy [Barbour] is talking about is that there was a verbal agreement made at that time, and then it takes lawyers that get involved and make sure everything is ironed out and both parties are protected,” Franklin said. “I think that’s going to happen soon.”

Coaching shake-ups

Penn State’s offseason has been defined by a myriad of coaching changes.

This turnover across the coaching staff featured the hiring of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, countering departures from Ricky Rahne, Gerad Parker and Matt Limegrover.

However, arguably the biggest loss for Penn State comes on the defensive side of the ball, as longtime Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is headed to the NFL to take a job with the New York Giants.

“Sean was kind of one of the few guys left that's been with me from the beginning, so for me and Brent [Pry], you're talking about kind of our road dog for 10 years,” Franklin said. “It’s tough because we've been together for a long time. But Sean was great, very up front about the whole situation, and obviously being from the region and his wife being from New York, it just made sense.”

Spencer’s loss is undoubtedly a huge blow for the Nittany Lions, but Franklin still sees the positives in losing a staffer to the NFL.

“I'm not saying I love it, but also it's cool when you look at — we've had two assistants leave to become head coaches,” Franklin said. “We've had two assistants leave to be offensive coordinators, one assistant now at the NFL. I do think it's a really good example of a healthy program that people have seen the success that we've had and kind of want to steal bits and pieces of it.”

Quiet period for recruiting

Following the hectic schedules and rock-the-clock news cycle accompanied with the first signing period, recent weeks have been a quiet period in the recruiting cycle for Penn State.

Much of this is due to the fact that the Nittany Lions signed their entire class back in December, and there hasn’t been a lot of signing day drama around the program.

“[Wednesday] was a pretty mellow day when it comes to signings because we signed our entire class in the first signing period,” Franklin said. “We celebrated a lot of the PROs...the preferred run-on candidates, and it was great for those guys. It's an exciting time for those guys.”

When asked about the advantages of an early signing period, Franklin brought up the benefits of signing an entire class in December, as opposed to rather having a more fleshed out signing process.

“For the most part, we don't have a whole lot of drama on signing day,” Franklin said. “The guys that are supposed to sign, sign...We don't release them to [the media] because we just want to spread it out throughout the day for content, but we compete in everything we do, so the first one that comes in, that's a competition, and that coach wins, and whoever gets the last one in, they have to buy the whole staff lunch.”