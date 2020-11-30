As Penn State lined up for its first offensive play of the game Saturday, the low, dull hum of the piped in crowd noise bounced off the 107,601 capacity stadium — the Big House was completely empty.

Due to regulations in the state of Michigan, no parents or families of players are allowed into Michigan or Michigan State games this season, which meant for the first time all year, Penn State was truly playing in an empty stadium.

“You drive up to the Big House and there’s not a car on the road,” Franklin said. “There’s nobody giving you the middle finger on the ride up to the stadium like you normally get at every place. The parking lots are empty.”

But playing in an empty, depressing sounding stadium, was only the tip of a weird, unusual game that summed up the 2020 college football season.

As Franklin did his lap around the field pregame, he noticed all the little details that were different as he FaceTimed his two daughters.

“You’re looking at a bunch of cardboard cutouts. There’s nobody there,” Franklin said. “This is Big Ten football — 110,000 fans.”

Penn State entered Saturday winless, looking like a dysfunctional, hopeless team ravaged by injuries to key players.

On the other sideline, Michigan wasn’t much better.

The Wolverines were 2-4 and took three overtimes to defeat Rutgers the week before and didn’t have a solidified starting quarterback — though neither did Penn State.

It was a battle between two of the biggest names in college football, when both teams were frankly playing poor football.

“That was a battle of two very respected programs in a very unique and challenging and weird year,” Franklin said.

It was a game that wasn’t expected to be pretty — jokes were made on social media during the week that it should be broadcast on Comedy Central.

And really it should’ve been.

The game was slow, and neither team threw the ball down the field — Penn State’s entire passing game plan was slants.

Somehow this worked.

Michigan clearly still hasn't found its quarterback, as Cade McNamara was horrendous going 12-for-25 for just 91 yards.

McNamara did play through an apparent shoulder injury throughout the game, but when Joe Milton, who was tabbed as the next Cam Newton prior to the 2020 season, came in, he was somehow more inaccurate than McNamara.

Michigan’s offense made a Penn State defense — which made Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras look like a Heisman candidate — seem like one of the top units in the country.

It isn’t — just look at the numbers and the tape from its previous five games.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Now don’t get me wrong, Penn State played by far its best game of the 2020 season. It finally showed flashes of being the team it can be.

The Nittany Lions won ugly, but sometimes that is what needs to happen, and after an 0-5 start, you will take a win any way you can get it.

And the win was a big one, the program first at Michigan since 2009, and this wasn’t lost on the players.

“That’s 11 years. This win really means a lot to us,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “Outside looking in, [people could say] ‘it doesn’t really matter, you guys are 0-5 coming into the game,’ but it means a lot coming into the Big House and getting a victory.”

But Penn State still has a long way to go. Saturday was far from a perfect performance, and far from a performance that will see the Nittany Lions compete for a Big Ten Championship.

Was Saturday a new low for the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan? I don’t see how it couldn’t be, as it was the first time the Wolverines lost to an 0-5 team in program history.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

And on the other sideline, it was a moment of ecstasy for Franklin, who has been in the midst of his worst season as a head coach, ever.

The fact of the matter though is Penn State is still 1-5. This year is still bad no matter how the rest of the season goes.

And what adds to the weirdness Saturday was both teams were supposed to be very competitive this season.

Penn State was ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Poll. Michigan was No. 15.

Historically, these two teams meet in a ranked showdown, and this year wasn’t supposed to be an exception. It was supposed to be Milton, tabbed as the next Newton, against Sean Clifford, who people said might be able to take a Joe Burrow-like leap in 2020.

Neither of these quarterbacks were labeled the starters coming into the game, although Clifford did end up getting the start and playing his best game of the 2020 season.

Both teams are a mess right now, and somehow are mirror images of each other as they chase Ohio State — the team at the top of the Big Ten.

And this was apparent in the 27-17 victory for the Nittany Lions.

2020 has been weird, full of unique challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic to protests against social injustice across the country. It has been a year where many things have been bigger than football.

And two historic programs are having down years, which was shown on the turf at the Big House Saturday, as a dysfunctional, often puzzling (yes, I’m looking at the illegal batting penalty) game played out and really encapsulated a unique 2020 college football season.

“I could never have imagined this in my wildest dreams,” Franklin said. “I can’t even put it into words how surreal this whole year has been.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Sean Clifford’s confidence and game management leads Penn State football to its first win In psychology, a flow state is defined as a mental state in which a person performing some a…