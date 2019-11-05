As the college football season heads into the final month of the regular season, next year’s teams are beginning to take shape.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the Week 11 AP Poll, but how are their recruiting classes coming together?

The traditional powerhouse programs are continuing to make waves on the recruiting trail, while one dark horse has made a surprising push.

Ranked below are the top five Big Ten 2020 recruiting classes according to 247sports.

No. 1: Ohio State

This comes as no surprise, as Ohio State seems to always be at the top of the national rankings.

The Buckeyes have the No. 4 national class, with two 5-star commits and 13 4-stars.

Their top recruit, wide receiver Julian Fleming, hails from Catawissa, Pennsylvania, and chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson and Penn State, among others.

Sophomore quarterback Justin Fields’ passing attack projects to get even more deadly for his junior campaign, as four of Ohio State’s top eight recruits are wide receivers.

No. 2: Michigan

Michigan got off to a slow start this season, but its recruiting class brings hope for the future of the maize and blue.

The Wolverines’ recruiting class is ranked at No. 9, headlined by 4-star wide receiver A.J. Henning.

Michigan also brings in 4-star running back Blake Corum, the 14th-ranked running back, to bolster its running game. Corum picked the Wolverines over Ohio State and Baylor, among others.

Quarterback Shea Patterson is in his last year of eligibility, but the Wolverines are trusting the backups to take the reins next year. They currently do not have a quarterback committed to come to Ann Arbor.

No. 3: Penn State

James Franklin has been a prominent recruiter since taking the Penn State job, and that trend continues for 2020.

The Nittany Lions have secured the 12th-ranked class nationally, led by 4-star linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

For the second-straight year, Lackawanna College has served as a pipeline to Penn State, with 3-star wide receiver Norval Black and 3-star safety Ji’Ayir Brown committing to the Nittany Lions after taking the junior college route.

The future is bright for Penn State, as it will likely retain playmakers Sean Clifford and KJ Hamler for next season, while adding a star-studded recruiting class.

No. 4: Purdue

Unlike the other three, this one is surprising. Purdue is 3-6 on the season, but have the No. 4 recruiting class in the Big Ten and the No. 26 class nationally.

Coach Jeff Brohm has found success on the recruiting trail, picking up four four-stars.

The highest-ranked recruit committed to the Boilermakers is 4-star tight end Maliq Carr out of Oak Park, Michigan.

While Purdue doesn’t have any top-100 commits, it has been successful at grooming underclassmen into becoming top-flight players. Sophomore wide receiver Rondale Moore, for example, was a potential Heisman candidate before going down with an injury early in the season.

No. 5: Wisconsin

Rounding out the top five is Wisconsin, which is No. 27 nationally.

The Badgers have obtained three 4-stars, two of them being offensive tackles. Giving the running backs of the future more running lanes is a priority for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin started the season on fire before suffering two straight losses. Its defense got torched against Ohio State, but brings in a 4-star linebacker in Nick Herbig next year.

The Badgers’ recruiting class may not have the most glamorous players, but they went and got what they needed in offensive tackles and numerous linebackers.