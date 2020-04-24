As the Denver Broncos selected Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler with the 46th pick in the NFL Draft, some of his former teammates and other football minds took to twitter.

Hamler will join Jerry Jeudy from Alabama who Denver selected in the first round to provide weapons for young quarterback Drew Lock.

The Pontiac, Michigan native will also join former Nittany LIon DaeSean Hamilton in the Bronco offense.

A few of his former teammates and coaches chimed in right away to congratulate the receiver.

Y’all don’t understand how happy I am right now !!!! LFG!!! @Kj_hamler — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) April 25, 2020

There go that man kj let’s go!!!! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 25, 2020

Suga✌🏾. — Jayson Oweh (@JaysonOweh) April 25, 2020

Denver you got a stud!!! Proud of you @Kj_hamler pic.twitter.com/EG3XAprjKV — JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) April 25, 2020

And it's safe to say that Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock enjoyed the pick.

😎 — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) April 25, 2020

A couple former Penn State players also took to Twitter to congratulate Hamler.

HEY SUGGGAAAA ✌🏾 @Kj_hamler proud of you brudda — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 25, 2020

Human joystick !! Yessir @Kj_hamler Congrats ✊🏾 — Amani Oruwariye (@AmaniO) April 25, 2020

Then, Hall of Fame quarterback and Broncos general manager John Elway explained the pick.

We’ve taken WR KJ Hamler from Penn State with the 46th overall pick. He’s an electric player with excellent speed and high character. KJ’s also an outstanding kickoff and punt returner who can help us on special teams. pic.twitter.com/kPkbjuKg5w — John Elway (@johnelway) April 25, 2020