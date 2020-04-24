Football vs Michigan State, Hamler (1) Runs
Buy Now

Wide Receiver, KJ Hamler (1), runs around Michigan State’s Anthony Williams Jr. (34) during the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Penn State defeated Michigan State 28-7.

 James Leavy

As the Denver Broncos selected Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler with the 46th pick in the NFL Draft, some of his former teammates and other football minds took to twitter.

Hamler will join Jerry Jeudy from Alabama who Denver selected in the first round to provide weapons for young quarterback Drew Lock.

The Pontiac, Michigan native will also join former Nittany LIon DaeSean Hamilton in the Bronco offense.

A few of his former teammates and coaches chimed in right away to congratulate the receiver.

And it's safe to say that Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock enjoyed the pick.

A couple former Penn State players also took to Twitter to congratulate Hamler.

Then, Hall of Fame quarterback and Broncos general manager John Elway explained the pick.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags