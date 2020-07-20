Another Penn State player has been named to a preseason watch list.

Senior safety Lamont Wade was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list on Tuesday. The Jim Thorpe Award is given annually to the nation's best defensive back.

Wade is one of 49 players to appear on the watch list following an All-Big Ten honorable season by the coaches and media in 2019.

Wade started in all 13 games for Penn State and tied a Big Ten record against Ohio State with three forced fumbles.

Wade is the sixth Penn State player to be named to a preseason watch list so far.

