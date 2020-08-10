Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Conferences, James Franklin
Penn State Head Coach, James Franklin, answers questions for media outlets at the Cotton Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Tx. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Penn State plays against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28.

 James Leavy

James Franklin has further voiced his opinion on the upcoming college football season and has put out a statement in support of his players.

Franklin tweeted a more in-depth statement on Monday night, hours after he posted his initial thoughts on the possibility of canceling the fall season for the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions’ head coach mentioned how the last month has been "taxing" on his players and that student-athletes deserve more transparency and direction in this process.

Franklin then went on to voice his support for delaying the decision about the fall football season with hopes that the Big Ten explore all options to preserve football in the fall.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior studying digital and print journalism with minors in business and liberal arts and labor employment relations.