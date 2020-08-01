The Penn State football coaches showed off some of their moves on TikTok on Saturday afternoon.

Recruiting and visits coordinator Destiny Rodriguez posted a video of the coaches in various poses mirroring players on the field to go along with the popular trend.

Our coaches takes core value #3 compete pretty seriously... who did it best? #posechallenge #WeAre pic.twitter.com/9bCdQRJgmD — Destiny Rodriguez (@Destiny_Rod) August 1, 2020

The video featured Penn State greats like Saquon Barkey and Marcus Allen in memorable photos and even had James Franklin hurdling defenders as well.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE