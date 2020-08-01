Penn State vs Rutgers, James Franklin
Penn State football head coach James Franklin watches the men's basketball game against Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. No. 16 Penn State defeated the Scarlet Knights 65-64.

 Aabha Vora

The Penn State football coaches showed off some of their moves on TikTok on Saturday afternoon.

Recruiting and visits coordinator Destiny Rodriguez posted a video of the coaches in various poses mirroring players on the field to go along with the popular trend.

The video featured Penn State greats like Saquon Barkey and Marcus Allen in memorable photos and even had James Franklin hurdling defenders as well.

