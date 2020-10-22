With Penn State's first football game set for Saturday, the excitement in the air is real as players, coaches and fans gear up for a return to Big Ten football.

With the season being delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so too was the announcement of the Nittany Lions' captains for this upcoming season.

But the public learned this week that there will be eight captains representing the Nittany Lions this year.

Quarterback Sean Clifford, tight end Pat Freiermuth, linebacker Jesse Luketa, offensive lineman Michal Menet, specialist Jordan Stout, safety Jonathan Sutherland, defensive end Shaka Toney and safety Lamont Wade were all given this honor in a year when they chose to stay on campus instead of pursuing other options.

Captains' Canadian Connection

While Jonathan Sutherland, an Ottawa, Ontario, native, returns as captain this year, there will be another player from north of the border who has been given a leadership role.

Starting linebacker Jesse Luketa is a captain this year, which means the two Ottawa natives have been given crucial roles to lead the team.

In addition to Luketa's newfound position as captain, he'll be tasked with trying to help replace Micah Parsons, who opted out ahead of the season.

“If you would have told me a couple years ago that there'd be two kids from Ottawa, Ontario, as captains for the Penn State Nittany Lions — I wouldn’t have believed you,” Luketa said. “It's a blessing, honestly.”

While the two have needed their time to develop as college football players, they are now ready to show the world the talent and leadership Canada breeds.

“It speaks to the character that me and Jonathan have, and honestly the ability and the type of talent that Canada has," Luketa said. "I'm always trying to make sure I touch on that and try to give a little shout out to my homeland, or especially my city Ottawa."

Sutherland, a redshirt junior, was even awarded the No. 0 for the first time in Penn State history as the program built a new tradition during a unique time by giving a player who exemplifies the team core values.

“It's a big deal, especially for Jesse and I…” Sutherland said. “We just try to give the most motivation to players back home obviously, and just say to continue to pursue your goals and you can really achieve anything.

“It's a great blessing coming from where me and Jesse came from.”

Captains fight for justice

Being a captain requires commitment to both the team and the Penn State community. Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff emphasize the importance of leadership, both on and off the field.

Menet, along with the other captains, are proud to have worked on the Penn State Unite campaign, which displays awareness for social injustice with a unity logo that will be worn on both the jerseys and helmets of the Nittany Lions.

“I think it just means we're all coming together for one common goal of equality for everybody. And it was kind of something that we discussed, throughout this whole season with everything that's been going on in the world,” Menet said. “It was very important for all of us to have some sort of public way to show where we stand on the matter.”

The captains are aware of how big of a platform they have within Penn State’s fanbase, and they are ensuring it is put to the best use possible.

“The biggest thing is unification,” Toney said. “We had different ideas about how we wanted to portray everything but we just came down to color hands representing all races.

“We wanted to show that this is what we believe in and division, racism, things like that. We’re not any of that here.”

Stout, Toney and Wade round out the group

Completing the group of captains this season will be a defensive staple for Penn State as well as a guy who is going to be doing it all this year.

Stout has worked this offseason to try and be the kicker and punter he and the Nittany Lions want him to be.

He now seems poised for that role, which could not only aid Penn State’s special teams, but also the chance of Stout making it to the NFL.

His fellow captain, Wade, was incredibly vocal among the team and social media during the offseason.

He was one of the few who took personal initiative toward social justice issues and even led a march in his hometown back in June.

But despite being a born leader, Wade was honored to see his name on the list of captains earlier this week.

“I can't even really explain how much it means to me to be voted by your peers, by the coaches, and the players as one of the guys that’s going to be one of the leaders of this team,” Wade said.

Toney on the other hand, thought immediately of one of his childhood idols.

That idol is now six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who made it clear that his rings are not his biggest achievement of his football life.

“Tom Brady is one of my idols, and I remember... he says his biggest honor was being named captain his senior year at Michigan, and I just knew I always wanted that,” Toney said. “To truly be seen as a leader that everybody always can look to, I wanted the pressure of being a captain.”

