It didn’t take long for James Franklin to secure another commitment in the class of 2021.

Three-star athlete Lonnie White Jr. announced his commitment to Penn State via Twitter on Thursday.

With a .8599 247Sports composite rating, White is the 53rd ranked athlete in the class of 2021 and the 14th ranked recruit in Pennsylvania.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania, native had previously committed to play baseball for Clemson before his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, White played quarterback in 2019 and will play receiver and safety during his senior season.

White is the 12th commitment for Franklin and company in the class of 2021.