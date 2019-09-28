COLLEGE PARK, MD — This one was over by the half.

Penn State made a statement in its Big Ten opener, dispatching Maryland 59-0 on Friday to kick off its Big Ten campaign in style. Sean Clifford threw for nearly 400 yards and the Nittany Lions forced two crucial turnovers in the first quarter to set the tone early, in what quickly became a rout.

Our football staff gives grades on Penn State’s performance against the Terps.

Offense: A

When you put up 59 points, good things tend to happen.

The only reason this isn’t an A+ grade is because Sean Clifford threw an interception, but that was really the only mistake on that side of the ball.

Clifford was on fire for the two and a half quarters he got to play and the running game was effective.

The running back by committee approach did its job once again as four different running backs had over five carries.

Penn State won the first down battle with 30 first downs to Maryland’s 10, and the receiving corps was getting open with ease.

The offensive line had a great showing as they kept both Clifford and Will Levis from being sacked.

Overall this was the Nittany Lions’ most well rounded offensive performance of the season.

Defense: A+

Penn State’s defense came into Friday night’s match-up against Maryland with a tall task, slow down Maryland’s offense that averaged 53 points per game.

And the Nittany Lions didn’t disappoint, in fact they were excellent.

The group shutout the explosive offense and took Maryland out of the game before it even got going.

It all started for the unit on the first drive of the game when Jan Johnson intercepted Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson, ending a drive where the Terps were moving the ball.

The Nittany Lions held the explosive Maryland offense to only 128 total yards and forced them to punt nine times.

Penn State’s defensive line found it’s groove and dominated the line of scrimmage throughout the game making quarterback Jackson uncomfortable throwing the ball for the majority of the game.

Overall, the performance was the most complete and well executed that the Nittany Lions have played all year and it showed on the scoreboard.

Special Teams: B+

This is not to say the special teams was bad. It was just not as good as other nights.

Jordan Stout showed that he was human.

He had a couple of kickoffs actually returned. The first time this season that has happened. In addition, he missed a 52 yard field goal. Had the distance, just hooked it wide right.

The return game was fine throughout, with a couple of decent returns.

Overall, there wasn’t anything necessarily spectacular about the special teams, but for the most part, it did what it had to do.

Coaching: A

There’s not many negatives that you can pull out from a 59-0 victory.

Penn State was dominant from start to finish in its first Big Ten contest of the season, and it was clear that coaching played a significant role in the Nittany Lions’ success.

After the game, the players said that practices for the last two weeks had been deafening. In fact, James Franklin believed that Penn State’s loud, and intense practices prepared the team for communicating effectively in a hostile environment.

On a night in which Maryland’s fans showed up in a big way, to the tune of the 6th largest attendance in school history, the Nittany Lions look cool, calm and collected under the lights.