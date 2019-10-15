Matt McGloin will continue his professional football career in the XFL.

The former Penn State signal caller was drafted on Monday morning by the New York Guardians.

McGloin most recently saw the field in 2016, in his fourth season with the Oakland Raiders.

Throughout his NFL career, McGloin started seven games and played in 13 with the Raiders. He threw 11 touchdowns and 11 career interceptions.

He was 1-6 in NFL games he started.

McGloin also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, but never saw any game action for those teams.

At Penn State, McGloin was a crucial part of Bill O'Brien's offense in 2011 and 2012. The signal caller threw for over 3,000 yards his senior season and was a big part of the Nittany Lions finishing the year 8-4.