On Aug. 11, fans and players across the Big Ten were devastated to hear the conference’s 2020 season was postponed.

Wednesday probably felt like Christmas morning.

The Big Ten announced its decision to reinstate the fall football season on Wednesday morning, a season that includes a 9-game slate and begins on the weekend of Oct. 23.

In order to reach a second decision and reverse its previous decision, leaders had to reach a consensus — and the conference made it clear no school was to be left behind.

The Big Ten announced the Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to begin the season on Oct. 23 or 24.

That’s a far cry from what happened in August, as the process was cloudy and multiple reports stated that certain programs voted against the decision.

In a conference call with the media on Aug. 17 after the postponement was made public, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour even said that she wasn’t sure if a vote was conducted.

As the leader of athletics at Penn State, shouldn’t Barbour have been aware of how such an extreme decision had come to fruition?

This time around, leaders across the Big Ten were much more transparent about the process — making the decision to play that much more appealing to fans and critics of the conference.

Penn State President Eric Barron revealed his vote in a statement on Wednesday, citing the Big Ten’s new approach as “data-driven.”

“Yesterday, I voted to move forward with fall sports,” Barron said in the statement. “I did so based on an extraordinary amount of effort by a Big Ten task force over the last month to create the necessary conditions for a COVID-free arena of play.”

If the Big Ten had come back without certain programs playing, there would have been no point of crowning a champion in 2020.

It just wouldn’t make sense.

But now, since we know all programs are planning to play this season, the Big Ten season will be more valid and accurately project the top program in the conference by the year’s end.

While there’s certainly a lot to be excited about five weeks away from the scheduled season-opener, there are still some rocks left unturned, which could play a big role in if competition can truly be fielded for an entire 9-game schedule.

So how does the Big Ten and its 14 member schools overcome those obstacles?

It’s easy, do what it didn’t do last time — be as transparent as possible.

If a game is postponed, give us the details. If practices are canceled for a week, give us the details.

It really isn’t difficult.

The biggest problem with the cancellation in August wasn’t the timing, and it wasn’t even the decision itself — it was the way that decision was announced and justified.

There was so much confusion surrounding the cancellation that it was easy to question the leadership abilities of conference commissioner Kevin Warren and the leaders of each school.

If the same mistake is made this time, the damage may prove too much to repair.

The Big Ten is already on thin ice with fans and even a few of its own schools, so it will continue to be imperative that the conference rights those wrongs by correcting its behavior over the next couple of months.

Only time will tell if the Big Ten’s decision to return in October is the correct one, but the reversal of its previous decision is a step in the right direction to regain the trust of its players, parents and fans.