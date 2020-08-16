Less than a week after the Big Ten officially canceled fall sports seasons, football players around the conference are beginning to formally speak out against the decision.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields created a petition on Sunday titled “#WeWantToPlay” and addressed it to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, university presidents and athletic directors.

This cause is close to my heart - please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

The petition reached 15,000 signatures in under an hour of its creation and calls for the Big Ten to immediately reinstate the 2020 football season while giving players and teams the option to opt out without repercussions.

“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to COVID-19,” Fields said in the petition. “We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth was the first Nittany Lion to share the petition link on Twitter.

On Saturday, the Penn State football parents association wrote a letter questioning the decision-making of Eric Barron and the Big Ten.

